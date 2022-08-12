Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWP opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

