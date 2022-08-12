iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 477,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,979 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,279,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

