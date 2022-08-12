Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

