Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $200,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $22.36 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.