Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $424,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

FNOV opened at $36.69 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.