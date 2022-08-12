Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

