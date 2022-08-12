Mutual Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $9,425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

