Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

