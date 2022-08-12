Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

