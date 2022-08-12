Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $7,383,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.99 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.