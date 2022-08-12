Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

