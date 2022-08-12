Mutual Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

APD opened at $264.81 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.