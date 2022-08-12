Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

