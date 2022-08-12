Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,042 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.59 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

