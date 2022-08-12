Mutual Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.