Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $559,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Bunge Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BG opened at $98.59 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

