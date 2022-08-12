UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in UiPath by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

PATH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $65.60.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

