iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $100.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.