Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.06 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

