Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $789,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WestRock were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.97 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

