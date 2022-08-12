Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $117.43 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

