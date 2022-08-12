Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

