Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 431 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.37.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

