Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $997,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

