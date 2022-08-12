BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,399 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.
BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
