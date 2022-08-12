BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,399 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

