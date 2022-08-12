Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 368,552 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 368,552 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

