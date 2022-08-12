Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.78. Angi shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 57,173 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Angi Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

