Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 42,049 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $2,125,908. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

