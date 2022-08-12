Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $72.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.