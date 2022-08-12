iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.