Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.68 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cerner were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

About Cerner

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

