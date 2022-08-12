Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.07 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

