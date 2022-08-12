Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

