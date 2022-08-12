GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

NYSE GDDY opened at $79.91 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,482,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.