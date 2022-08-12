STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

