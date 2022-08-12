Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,184 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

