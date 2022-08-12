Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.0 %

DOCU opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

