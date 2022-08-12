Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $241,675,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $364.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.55 and a 200 day moving average of $351.87. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

