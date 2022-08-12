Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 849 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.