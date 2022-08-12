Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,262 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

