LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile



LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

