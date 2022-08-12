Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

