American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 388,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

