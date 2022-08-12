Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3,445.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,497 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
