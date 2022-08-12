M&T Bank Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AES by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AES by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

