Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 341,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Invitae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invitae

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

