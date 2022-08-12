Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 1,388 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $22,319.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $16,917.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,424.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 32.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intapp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intapp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

