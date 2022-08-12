Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 496,999 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

