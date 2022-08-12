iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 187,692 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.27 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

