Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.